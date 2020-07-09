Suspect in shooting of Wythe County deputies out of hospital, in police custody

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in the shooting of two Wythe County Sheriff’s deputies is out of a hospital and in custody.

At the request of the Wythe County Sheriff, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting Tuesday night outside a home on Whippoorwill Road in Wythe County.

Police say Ricky Delk, 41, of Wytheville, shot at and injured Sgt. Chris Coleman and Deputy Charles Foster, who shot back. They have since been released from the hospital.

Delk, a former police officer with the Daytona Beach, Florida Police Department, was treated for serious injuries at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and has been released into State Police custody. He has been taken to Roanoke City Jail and is being charged with eight counts of attempted capital murder, eight counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling.

Delk’s mugshot has not yet been released.

Once state police conclude their investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and further proceedings.

