Advertisement

Suspect in shooting of Wythe County deputies out of hospital, in police custody

WDBJ7 Photo
WDBJ7 Photo(WDBJ7)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in the shooting of two Wythe County Sheriff’s deputies is out of a hospital and in custody.

At the request of the Wythe County Sheriff, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting Tuesday night outside a home on Whippoorwill Road in Wythe County.

Police say Ricky Delk, 41, of Wytheville, shot at and injured Sgt. Chris Coleman and Deputy Charles Foster, who shot back. They have since been released from the hospital.

Delk, a former police officer with the Daytona Beach, Florida Police Department, was treated for serious injuries at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and has been released into State Police custody. He has been taken to Roanoke City Jail and is being charged with eight counts of attempted capital murder, eight counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling.

Delk’s mugshot has not yet been released.

Once state police conclude their investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and further proceedings.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Science Museum of Western Virginia Sidewalk Social

Updated: moments ago

News

Pandemic affect on new mothers and babies

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

New details about the Roanoke County Standoff

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Free COVID-19 Testing sites to come to Roanoke and Salem

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The testing sites are sponsored by the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

Latest News

News

Lexington surveys public on new cemetery name

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
Lexington's city council voted at their last meeting to remove the name from Stonewall Jackson Cemetery. At City Hall, they are researching what to do next, and have reached out to the public with an online survey.

Entertainment

Covington DJ remembers a special meeting with Charlie Daniels

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
When Charlie Daniels died this week, it was only natural that “Big Al” Howard, the voice of the station, would take notice.It was personal for Al. He met Daniels in 2008.

Forecast

Thursday, July 9 - Evening FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

News

Former VSU professor and son of civil rights pioneer, Dr. Oliver Hill Jr., dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dr. Oliver Hill, Jr. was the son of a Roanoke attorney and civil rights pioneer Oliver Hill, Sr. who played a key role in the Brown vs. Board of education Supreme Court case that ended school segregation.

News

Millwald Theatre receives $500,000 grant for restoration

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
The historic Millwald Theatre in Downtown Wytheville has just received a $500,000 grant toward restoration of the space.

Sports

Big Ten adopts conference-only schedule, wiping out Penn State-Virginia Tech matchup

Updated: 1 hours ago
Travel and other concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are the reasons for the announcement.