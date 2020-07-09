Advertisement

VDH reports 67,988 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday

Percentage of positive tests increases
(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 67,988 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning. That’s up from 67,375 reported Wednesday, a 613-case increase.

2,797 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 1,937 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,905 reported Wednesday, and there have been 6,625 hospitalizations. 750,631 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 6.3 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 6 percent reported Tuesday and Wednesday.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

