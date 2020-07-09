VDOT looking for input on Roanoke County pedestrian bridge

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is looking for public input in regards to a project to construct a new pedestrian bridge in Roanoke County.

VDOT says the bridge would carry the Appalachian Trail over Route 311 in Roanoke County.

Those interested in comment can submit a form online by July 18. 3D renderings and other information about the project are also available here.

VDOT says the plans are under development in an effort to increase pedestrian safety. Currently, access to the McAfee Knob trailhead of the Appalachian Trail poses a safety concern, as those entering from the nearby parking lot have to cross Route 311 at a curve in the road with limited sight distance.

VDOT is working in partnership with the National Park Service, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club, Roanoke County and the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission.

Anyone needing assistance to provide input on the project can contact VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-367-7623.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.