Village Grill in Grandin Village closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Village Grill in Grandin Village is closing temporarily because an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

According to restaurant management, the employee is asymptomatic and the positive test came from a test kit bought from a retail outlet. Others who have come into contact with the employee took a similar test that came back negative, according to the restaurant.

“Out of an abundance of caution we will be closing the Grill and having those in contact get tested by a medical professional for a secondary result. When we receive medical clearance to safely re-open, we will do so,” according to a statement.

