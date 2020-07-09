Advertisement

Village Grill in Grandin Village closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

(WDBJ)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Village Grill in Grandin Village is closing temporarily because an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

According to restaurant management, the employee is asymptomatic and the positive test came from a test kit bought from a retail outlet. Others who have come into contact with the employee took a similar test that came back negative, according to the restaurant.

“Out of an abundance of caution we will be closing the Grill and having those in contact get tested by a medical professional for a secondary result. When we receive medical clearance to safely re-open, we will do so,” according to a statement.

Hello friends! So these are the kinds of announcements we get to make these days ... we've had a member of the Village...

Posted by The Village Grill on Thursday, July 9, 2020

