Advertisement

Amtrak releases lowest fares of 2020 for Acela, Northeast Regional trains

Valid for Acela Business class seats and Northeast Regional Coach class only.
PHOTO: Amtrak passenger train , Photo Date: 2014 - Photo: 70154 / Pixabay / MGN
PHOTO: Amtrak passenger train , Photo Date: 2014 - Photo: 70154 / Pixabay / MGN(WJRT)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amtrak is introducing the lowest fares of 2020 for the Acela and Northeast Regional trains.

Amtrak passengers can now receive extra savings with the lowest fares of the year when traveling throughout the Northeast.

The extra savings combines 30-percent savings with the ongoing Saver Fares that are already offered on Acela and Northeast Regional (NER) trains by booking before July 31 for travel through Sept. 12.

These fares are available with no blackout dates and exchanges and refunds processed upon customer request through Aug. 31.

Amtrak’s new, enhanced safety initiatives will continue to be in effect for customers and employees on our trains and at our stations, including its measures to deliver a new standard of travel which includes:

  • Face coverings: Amtrak requires all customers and employees to wear face masks or an alternative face covering while in stations and on-board trains.
  • Limiting bookings: We are limiting bookings on most trains to allow for more physical distancing in seating areas. Individuals traveling alone may use the seat next to them for personal belongings, while friends and family members will easily find seats together.
  • Air Quality: All of our trains are equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate every 4-5 minutes.
  • Physical distancing: Signage has been displayed at our busiest stations to indicate safe distances in high traffic areas. In addition, protective plastic barriers have been installed at customer counters at our busiest stations.

Advanced purchase is required at least three to fourteen days prior to travel.

Fares are one way (adult) and no additional discounts apply.

Valid for Acela Business class seats and Northeast Regional Coach class only.

Seating is limited; seats may not be available on all days.

Once purchased, all sales are final with no exchange or refund value. Once travel has begun, no changes to the itinerary are permitted. Other restrictions may apply.

Tickets are currently for sale and can be found, along with current schedules. All prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two UVA football players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Mike Shiers
UVA athletics sports medicine administered 110 tests since the players returned to Grounds on July 5, and they were processed by the UVA Health System clinical laboratory.

News

Big rig crash on I-81 in Wythe County backs up traffic

Updated: 44 minutes ago
I-81 is closed in both directions because of the crash involving a big rig two miles south of the junction with Exit 60-Rural Retreat.

Coronavirus

Virginia Dept. of Health adds contact tracing data to COVID-19 webpage

Updated: 1 hour ago
The data will be updated every Friday.

Sports

Washington and Lee will not compete in fall semester athletics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The Generals’ football, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball teams will not contest a schedule or play any games in 2020.

Coronavirus

Eats Natural Foods in Blacksburg closed until Sunday after employee diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Store management said it will respond to results from all pending tests and future tests, following recommendations from the health department and the CDC.

Latest News

News

Texas woman cited for bringing loaded gun to Richmond International Airport

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WWBT Newsroom
The handgun was confiscated and the woman was cited on a weapons charge

News

Goats hired to clean up Virginia Governor’s Mansion grounds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Henry Graff
Northam says the four-legged friends from RVA Goats and Honey are clearing out plant species like English Ivy, Virginia Creeper, and Poison Ivy. The area is too steep for machines or humans to do the work.

News

Falwell supports move to rename Lynchburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Hill City was named after its Quaker founder, John Lynch

News

Danville Public School Board announces superintendent search

Updated: 2 hours ago
The school board will hold a public meeting on July 28.

Coronavirus

VT Carilion students help VDH with COVID-19 contact tracing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
All of the school’s 160 students have or are currently working to complete online modules and a certification exam to join the Department of Health’s Medical Reserve Corps.