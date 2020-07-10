Amtrak releases lowest fares of 2020 for Acela, Northeast Regional trains

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amtrak is introducing the lowest fares of 2020 for the Acela and Northeast Regional trains.

Amtrak passengers can now receive extra savings with the lowest fares of the year when traveling throughout the Northeast.

The extra savings combines 30-percent savings with the ongoing Saver Fares that are already offered on Acela and Northeast Regional (NER) trains by booking before July 31 for travel through Sept. 12.

These fares are available with no blackout dates and exchanges and refunds processed upon customer request through Aug. 31.

Amtrak’s new, enhanced safety initiatives will continue to be in effect for customers and employees on our trains and at our stations, including its measures to deliver a new standard of travel which includes:

Face coverings: Amtrak requires all customers and employees to wear face masks or an alternative face covering while in stations and on-board trains.

Limiting bookings: We are limiting bookings on most trains to allow for more physical distancing in seating areas. Individuals traveling alone may use the seat next to them for personal belongings, while friends and family members will easily find seats together.

Air Quality: All of our trains are equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate every 4-5 minutes.

Physical distancing: Signage has been displayed at our busiest stations to indicate safe distances in high traffic areas. In addition, protective plastic barriers have been installed at customer counters at our busiest stations.

Advanced purchase is required at least three to fourteen days prior to travel.

Fares are one way (adult) and no additional discounts apply.

Valid for Acela Business class seats and Northeast Regional Coach class only.

Seating is limited; seats may not be available on all days.

Once purchased, all sales are final with no exchange or refund value. Once travel has begun, no changes to the itinerary are permitted. Other restrictions may apply.

Tickets are currently for sale and can be found, along with current schedules. All prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price.

