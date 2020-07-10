Big rig crash on I-81 in Wythe County backs up traffic

RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash on I-81 northbound in the Rural Retreat area is causing backups.

I-81 is closed in both directions because of the crash involving a big rig two miles south of the junction with Exit 60-Rural Retreat.

The crash was reported about 3 p.m. Friday.

VDOT says northbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 54. Southbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 60. Some traffic is getting by the crash on the southbound right shoulder also.

