Advertisement

Big rig crash on I-81 in Wythe County backs up traffic

(Police Lights)
(Police Lights)(MGN)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash on I-81 northbound in the Rural Retreat area is causing backups.

I-81 is closed in both directions because of the crash involving a big rig two miles south of the junction with Exit 60-Rural Retreat.

The crash was reported about 3 p.m. Friday.

VDOT says northbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 54. Southbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 60. Some traffic is getting by the crash on the southbound right shoulder also.

Click here for updates from VDOT.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two UVA football players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Mike Shiers
UVA athletics sports medicine administered 110 tests since the players returned to Grounds on July 5, and they were processed by the UVA Health System clinical laboratory.

Coronavirus

Virginia Dept. of Health adds contact tracing data to COVID-19 webpage

Updated: 1 hour ago
The data will be updated every Friday.

Sports

Washington and Lee will not compete in fall semester athletics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The Generals’ football, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball teams will not contest a schedule or play any games in 2020.

Coronavirus

Eats Natural Foods in Blacksburg closed until Sunday after employee diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Store management said it will respond to results from all pending tests and future tests, following recommendations from the health department and the CDC.

Latest News

News

Texas woman cited for bringing loaded gun to Richmond International Airport

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WWBT Newsroom
The handgun was confiscated and the woman was cited on a weapons charge

News

Amtrak releases lowest fares of 2020 for Acela, Northeast Regional trains

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valid for Acela Business class seats and Northeast Regional Coach class only.

News

Goats hired to clean up Virginia Governor’s Mansion grounds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Henry Graff
Northam says the four-legged friends from RVA Goats and Honey are clearing out plant species like English Ivy, Virginia Creeper, and Poison Ivy. The area is too steep for machines or humans to do the work.

News

Falwell supports move to rename Lynchburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Hill City was named after its Quaker founder, John Lynch

News

Danville Public School Board announces superintendent search

Updated: 2 hours ago
The school board will hold a public meeting on July 28.

Coronavirus

VT Carilion students help VDH with COVID-19 contact tracing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
All of the school’s 160 students have or are currently working to complete online modules and a certification exam to join the Department of Health’s Medical Reserve Corps.