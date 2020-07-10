Advertisement

Clark, Land announce commitments after leaving Liberty Football following cultural issues

Defensive backs Tayvion Land and Kei’Trel (Tre) Clark have both made announcements through Twitter
(L-R) Kei'Trel (Tre) Clark, Tayvion Land (Courtesy Liberty University Flames football)
(L-R) Kei'Trel (Tre) Clark, Tayvion Land (Courtesy Liberty University Flames football)((Courtesy Liberty University Flames football))
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Defensive backs Tayvion Land and Kei’Trel (Tre) Clark have both made announcements through Twitter about their new team choices after deciding to leave Liberty and enter the transfer portal following issues with the way school leadership has handled situations dealing with cultural respect.

Land is headed to Norfolk State, proclaiming “My choice is to be surrounded by people with similar backgrounds and cultural experiences, and to be within a unique community with support and understanding among faculty and my fellow classmates.”

Clark will be a Louisville Cardinal when its time to suit back up. “Thanks to all my family, friends, coaches etc..for the extensive support throughout this process,” added Tre.

Land, the highest-rated player ever to sign with the Liberty program according to CBS Sports, recorded 23 total tackles last year. Clark was the source of 38 tackles, including three for a loss, during the 2019 campaign.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two UVA football players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Mike Shiers
UVA athletics sports medicine administered 110 tests since the players returned to Grounds on July 5, and they were processed by the UVA Health System clinical laboratory.

Sports

Washington and Lee will not compete in fall semester athletics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The Generals’ football, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball teams will not contest a schedule or play any games in 2020.

Sports

Big Ten adopts conference-only schedule, wiping out Penn State-Virginia Tech matchup

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
Travel and other concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are the reasons for the announcement.

Sports

Roanoke Country Club readies course for VSGA Women’s Amateur Championship

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
The event returns to the Roanoke Valley for the first time since 2014.

Latest News

News

NFL wants to hold 35% of player salaries over potential revenue hit from COVID-19 concerns

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Revenue hits from coronavirus concerns have teams worried

Sports

Roanoke’s J.J. Redick Prepares To Head To Orlando and NBA Bubble With the Pelicans

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
JJ Redick has some concerns as the NBA gets set to resume the season in Orlando.

News

Patrick Mahomes to sign largest total contract in sports history, 10-year extension with Chiefs through 2031

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Mahomes won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season during his first trip to the big game.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

News

Chestnut sets new world record with 75 hot dogs at Nathan’s annual contest

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The event is usually attended by large crowds along New York's Coney Island boardwalk.

News

Washington Redskins to review team name

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT
The announcement comes less than 24 hours after FedEx, the company with naming rights to the team’s stadium, asked the team to change its name.