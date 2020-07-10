Clark, Land announce commitments after leaving Liberty Football following cultural issues

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Defensive backs Tayvion Land and Kei’Trel (Tre) Clark have both made announcements through Twitter about their new team choices after deciding to leave Liberty and enter the transfer portal following issues with the way school leadership has handled situations dealing with cultural respect.

Land is headed to Norfolk State, proclaiming “My choice is to be surrounded by people with similar backgrounds and cultural experiences, and to be within a unique community with support and understanding among faculty and my fellow classmates.”

Clark will be a Louisville Cardinal when its time to suit back up. “Thanks to all my family, friends, coaches etc..for the extensive support throughout this process,” added Tre.

Land, the highest-rated player ever to sign with the Liberty program according to CBS Sports, recorded 23 total tackles last year. Clark was the source of 38 tackles, including three for a loss, during the 2019 campaign.

