Advertisement

Comet streaking past Earth, providing spectacular show

NASA's Bob Behnken shared a spectacular photo of the comet on social media late Thursday, showing central Asia in the background and the space station in the foreground.
NASA's Bob Behnken shared a spectacular photo of the comet on social media late Thursday, showing central Asia in the background and the space station in the foreground.(Bob Behnken/NASA/Twitter)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a stunning nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail.

Comet Neowise swept within Mercury's orbit a week ago. Its close proximity to the sun caused dust and gas to burn off its surface and create an even bigger debris tail. Now the comet is headed our way, with closest approach in two weeks.

NASA's Neowise infrared space telescope discovered the comet in March.

Scientists involved in the mission said the comet is about 3 miles (5 kilometers) across. Its nucleus is covered with sooty material dating back to the origin of our solar system 4.6 billion years ago.

The comet will be visible around the world until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system. While it's visible with the naked eye in dark skies with little or no light pollution, binoculars are needed to see the long tail, according to NASA.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have already caught a glimpse.

NASA's Bob Behnken shared a spectacular photo of the comet on social media late Thursday, showing central Asia in the background and the space station in the foreground.

"Stars, cities, spaceships, and a comet!" he tweeted from orbit.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Cases in many states skyrocket since reopening

Updated: seconds ago
|
Cases in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Texas skyrocket since reopening.

News

Amtrak releases lowest fares of 2020 for Acela, Northeast Regional trains

Updated: moments ago
Valid for Acela Business class seats and Northeast Regional Coach class only.

News

Goats hired to cleanup Virginia Governor Mansion grounds

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Henry Graff
Northam says the four-legged friends from RVA Goats and Honey are clearing out plant species like English Ivy, Virginia Creeper, and Poison Ivy. The area is too steep for machines or humans to do the work.

News

Falwell supports move to rename Lynchburg

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Hill City was named after its Quaker founder, John Lynch

Latest News

National Politics

Trump in battleground Florida, postpones New Hampshire rally

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The event was to mark Trump's first political rally after a multiweek hiatus caused by a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

News

Danville Public School Board announces superintendent search

Updated: 1 hour ago
The school board will hold a public meeting on July 28.

National

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks jail release in Epstein abuse case

Updated: 1 hours ago
Court papers filed Friday ask a judge to release her to home confinement.

National

Tropical Storm Fay shutters beaches as it heads north

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

National Politics

In heated political moment, Goya latest company to get stung

Updated: 1 hours ago
Robert Unanue, Goya CEO, spoke at a Rose Garden event announcing a "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative" on Thursday.

Coronavirus

VT Carilion students help VDH with COVID-19 contact tracing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
All of the school’s 160 students have or are currently working to complete online modules and a certification exam to join the Department of Health’s Medical Reserve Corps.