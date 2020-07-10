Danville Public School Board announces superintendent search

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Public School Board announced Friday its search for a new superintendent.

The school board is seeking public input on qualifications and has created a survey you can fill out here. The deadline to complete the survey is July 28.

The board will also hold a public hearing July 28 at 6:30 p.m.

“We want to make sure we gather input from the community on the qualifications for the new superintendent,” said school board chair, Crystal Cobbs. “This is the number one priority for the Danville Public School Board and the board will work diligently to find the next leader of the school division.”

The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) will assist the board with the superintendent search.

The school board hopes to announce its selection in November.

