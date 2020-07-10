Advertisement

Eats Natural Foods in Blacksburg closed until Sunday after employee diagnosed with COVID-19

Eats Natural Foods in Blacksburg
Eats Natural Foods in Blacksburg(WDBJ7)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A natural foods story in Blacksburg plans to reopen Sunday after a temporary closure.

Eats Natural Foods announced Friday it would close to santize and ventilate the store after confirming one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement, “We are working with the Virginia Department of Health and recommendations from the CDC to take the necessary steps to prevent an outbreak and further sanitize the store. We are isolating staff members who have had contact, getting tested, and monitoring symptoms."

Store management said it will respond to results from all pending tests and future tests, following recommendations from the health department and the CDC.

Update: Thank you all for the good wishes. We plan to reopen on Sunday at noon! July 10, 2020 Dear Eats Community, As...

Posted by Eats Natural Foods on Friday, July 10, 2020

