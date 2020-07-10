Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1:30 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

TROPICAL WEATHER NEW YORK — Beaches closed in Delaware and rain lashed the New Jersey shore Friday as the fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay churned north on a path expected to soak the New York City region. The storm system was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England, The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. advisory. That’s down from earlier forecasts of about 3 to 5 inches (8 to 13 centimeters) of rain. By Karen Matthews and Michael Hill. SENT: 420 words, AP Photo.

IN BRIEF:

— CARS OFF BRIDGE — Dive teams searched the Cape Fear River on Friday after witnesses told authorities that at least two vehicles crashed on Interstate 95 in North Carolina and ended up in the water.

— UNIVERSITY BUILDING CHANGE — A university in North Carolina has decided to rename its athletic facility because of the previous namesake’s opposition to civil rights.

— REPUBLICAN CONVENTION — North Carolina Republicans are holding their annual convention online after COVID-19 health concerns led a top state health official to recommend GOP activists not gather in person.

— RACIAL INJUSTICE-COMMISSION — Judges, law enforcement, elected officials and others brought together to examine ways to eliminate racial disparities in North Carolina’s criminal justice and court systems are holding their first meeting.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-LAST CALL — A North Carolina county has set a cutoff for restaurant dining and alcohol sales in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.

___

VIRGINIA

BOMB PLOT-PHARMACIST ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Two men accused of plotting to firebomb a Nebraska pharmacy as a way to increase volume for a large-scale black-market online drug market are scheduled to enter guilty pleas Friday to federal criminal charges. By Matthew Barakat. UPCOMING.

IN BRIEF:

— DEATH INVESTIGATION — A Virginia man has been charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding after police say he struck his wife with a hammer and smothered her infant daughter.

— RACIAL INJUSTICE-STATUE-LOUDOUN — Another Confederate monument has been targeted for removal in Virginia, this time in Loudoun County.

— DECK COLLAPSE — Five people have been injured during a collapse of a deck at a rental beach house in Virginia.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

LOBBYIST SPENDING-MARYLAND ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Two groups advocating for education and the Maryland Jockey Club were among the organizations that spent the most on lobbyists in Maryland in the most recent reporting period, when major legislation affecting them was before state lawmakers. The spending on lobbying reported to the State Ethics Commission this week came at a time when state lawmakers in the last legislative session approved a far-reaching education funding measure and a plan to rebuild the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. By Brian Witte. SENT: 370 words.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN IOWA DES MOINES, Iowa — Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has tapped a senior team in Iowa. It’s a sign that Democrats see the state where Republican Donald Trump beat them handily in 2016 as within reach. The campaign told The Associated Press that Biden is naming veteran Democratic operative Jackie Norris as his senior adviser of a team in Iowa. Joining Norris as Biden’s Iowa campaign director is Lauren Dillon, who directed Amy Klobuchar’s Iowa caucus campaign. Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 9 percentage points in the state four years ago. A competitive race in Iowa likely signals trouble for Trump in states he won by smaller margins. By Thomas Beaumont. SENT: 540 words, AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— NURSING HOMES-FINED — Rain lashed the New Jersey shore as fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay churned north on a path expected to soak the New York City region.

— POLICE SUPERINTENDENT-FIRST WOMAN — Delaware officials have appointed the first woman to serve as the superintendent of the state’s police force.

— BALTIMORE SERGEANT-ARREST — A Baltimore city police sergeant has been accused of kidnapping a man in order to get a refund on a home improvement project.

___

SPORTS

CAR—NASCAR-JOHNSON-CORONAVIRUS CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jimmie Johnson is just as confused as everyone else about his plight with the coronavirus. A positive test caused the seven-time NASCAR champion to miss the first race of his career, and it was followed three days later by a negative test. He never suffered any symptoms and was tested only after his wife, bothered by seasonal allergies, received a positive test. By Auto Sports Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 710 words, AP Photos.

___

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. Any photo issues or needs please email Mike Stewart at bmstewart@ap.org or call 646-823-5818.