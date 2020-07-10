Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 6 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina state senator said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, marking the first known public case for a General Assembly member. Sen. Danny Britt, a Robeson County Republican, told The Associated Press he received the positive test Friday morning. He’s closing down his law practice for at least 10 days while he’s in quarantine. He said his family, law office staff and legislative secretary are getting tested. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 480 words.

VOTER ID RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republican legislative leaders are trying to reinstate the implementation of a voter photo identification requirement. Attorneys for the GOP legislators have filed a motion asking trial court judges to lift an order that blocked enforcement of a 2018 law that laid out the rules for voter photo ID while a state lawsuit filed by voters goes to trial. That law came swiftly after voters added an ID requirement to the state constitution in November 2018. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 450 words.

FATAL CRASH-NORTH CAROLINA CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A motorist was charged with second-degree murder after a crash on Interstate 485 in Charlotte last week killed five people, including four members of one family, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. Dakeia Quavontae Charles, 24, is facing additional charges stemming from the crash last Friday, including driving while impaired, driving while license revoked because of an impairment-related revocation and speeding, according to news outlets citing the patrol. SENT: 240 words.

TROPICAL WEATHER NEW YORK — Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay made landfall in New Jersey on Friday amid heavy, lashing rains that closed beaches and flooded shore town streets. The storm system was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England, The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. advisory. That’s down from earlier forecasts of about 3 to 5 inches (8 to 13 centimeters) of rain. The storm made landfall along the coast of New Jersey about 10 miles (15 kilometers) northeast of Atlantic City, according to national forecasters. By Karen Matthews and Michael Hill. SENT: 600 words, AP Photo.

IN BRIEF:

— CARS OFF BRIDGE — Dive teams searched the Cape Fear River on Friday after witnesses told authorities that at least two vehicles crashed on Interstate 95 in North Carolina and ended up in the water.

— UNIVERSITY BUILDING CHANGE — A university in North Carolina has decided to rename its athletic facility because of the previous namesake’s opposition to civil rights.

— REPUBLICAN CONVENTION — North Carolina Republicans are holding their annual convention online after COVID-19 health concerns led a top state health official to recommend GOP activists not gather in person.

— RACIAL INJUSTICE-COMMISSION — Judges, law enforcement, elected officials and others brought together to examine ways to eliminate racial disparities in North Carolina’s criminal justice and court systems are holding their first meeting.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-LAST CALL — A North Carolina county has set a cutoff for restaurant dining and alcohol sales in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.

VIRGINIA

BOMB PLOT-PHARMACIST ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A pharmacist and a drug abuser who met while playing online video games pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges after they plotted to firebomb a Nebraska pharmacy to benefit their own online black market drug dealing. William Burgamy, 32, of Hanover, Maryland, ran a website called NeverPressedRX that sold oxycodone and other drugs over the darknet, a part of the Internet only accessible through encryption, prosecutors in U.S. District Court in Alexandria said. By Matthew Barakat. SENT: 750 words.

ARTHUR ASHE STATUE RICHMOND, Va. — On Richmond’s Monument Avenue, the collection of towering statues honoring Confederate veterans was interrupted by one noticeably different: a monument to Black tennis legend and civil rights activist Arthur Ashe. The Ashe statue seemed safe from defacement during recent protests over racism and police brutality, when protesters covered Confederate statues with graffiti and pulled down a statue of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederate States during the Civil War. By Denise Lavoie. SENT:480 words, AP Photo.

IN BRIEF:

— DEATH INVESTIGATION — A Virginia man has been charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding after police say he struck his wife with a hammer and smothered her infant daughter.

— RACIAL INJUSTICE-STATUE-LOUDOUN — Another Confederate monument has been targeted for removal in Virginia, this time in Loudoun County.

— DECK COLLAPSE — Five people have been injured during a collapse of a deck at a rental beach house in Virginia.

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MARYLAND ELECTION ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s attorney general warned Friday of “devastating consequences” if all eligible voters are not directly sent ballots to mail in for November’s election due to safety concerns about the coronavirus, instead of Gov. Larry Hogan’s directive to mail applications for voters to request absentee ballots if they want to vote by mail. “We cannot overstate the devastating consequences likely to result if the State of Maryland does not plan now to mail every voter a ballot for the 2020 Presidential General Election,” Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh wrote in a statement Friday. By Brian Witte. SENT: 470 words.

LOBBYIST SPENDING-MARYLAND ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Two groups advocating for education and the Maryland Jockey Club were among the organizations that spent the most on lobbyists in Maryland in the most recent reporting period, when major legislation affecting them was before state lawmakers. The spending on lobbying reported to the State Ethics Commission this week came at a time when state lawmakers in the last legislative session approved a far-reaching education funding measure and a plan to rebuild the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. By Brian Witte. SENT: 370 words.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN IOWA DES MOINES, Iowa — Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has tapped a senior team in Iowa. It’s a sign that Democrats see the state where Republican Donald Trump beat them handily in 2016 as within reach. The campaign told The Associated Press that Biden is naming veteran Democratic operative Jackie Norris as his senior adviser of a team in Iowa. Joining Norris as Biden’s Iowa campaign director is Lauren Dillon, who directed Amy Klobuchar’s Iowa caucus campaign. Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 9 percentage points in the state four years ago. A competitive race in Iowa likely signals trouble for Trump in states he won by smaller margins. By Thomas Beaumont. SENT: 540 words, AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— GARAGE FIRE-BOY CHARGED — A 10-year-old boy faces arson charges after a garage fire near Union Mills Thursday, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

— NURSING HOMES-FINED — Rain lashed the New Jersey shore as fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay churned north on a path expected to soak the New York City region.

— POLICE SUPERINTENDENT-FIRST WOMAN — Delaware officials have appointed the first woman to serve as the superintendent of the state’s police force.

— BALTIMORE SERGEANT-ARREST — A Baltimore city police sergeant has been accused of kidnapping a man in order to get a refund on a home improvement project.

SPORTS

CAR—NASCAR-JOHNSON-CORONAVIRUS CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jimmie Johnson is just as confused as everyone else about his plight with the coronavirus. A positive test caused the seven-time NASCAR champion to miss the first race of his career, and it was followed three days later by a negative test. He never suffered any symptoms and was tested only after his wife, bothered by seasonal allergies, received a positive test. By Auto Sports Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 710 words, AP Photos.

BKW—DUKE-LAWSON UNDATED — Duke is in talks with Boston Celtics assistant coach and former WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson to lead its women’s basketball program, a person familiar with the situation said Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school hasn’t commented publicly on its search. By Basketball Writer Aaron Beard. SENT: 280 words.

