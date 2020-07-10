Hometown Eats: Good Karma Food on the Move in Buena Vista

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - If your searching for home cooking that won’t break the bank, you’ve got to check out Good Karma Food on the Move in Buena Vista. There’s a reason the locals keep coming back for more and more.

Among the most popular items is the soon to be famous cinnamon buns.

“It is delicious. It’s also my wife’s favorite. She says it’s the best she’s ever gotten anywhere,” said Darryl Knick, who likes them so much that he created a song dedicated to the sweets.

“These cinnamon buns are famous in this town and they’re famous for a reason,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch. “They are absolutely delicious. Airy, fluffy, sugary. All the textures you want, all the taste that you want. This is a must try.”

Owners Katrina and Tracey treat everyone who walks in the door as if they were family. The pair have been known to give food to those in need, and even serve food to the homeless each Thanksgiving.

The key to everything here -- make it from scratch and don’t hold back on butter and sugar!

“I make the bread. I do the cheesecakes. She (Tracey) does the layered cakes and the pies. It’s just a team effort. You know between the two of us it gets done,” said Katrina Ulrich.

You’ve also got to check out the daily specials. If you’re searching for a simple classic though, look no further than the chicken salad sandwich.

“It’s my great-grandmother’s recipe,” said Tracey Anfinson. “It’s just a straight, old-fashioned chicken salad. There’s not a lot of extras in it. It’s made out of all white chicken meat. It’s cooked for hours so it shreds up easy.”

Good Karma will leave you feeling good with their fresh donuts, cakes and southern classics made daily.

The restaurant is located at 1240 Magnolia Ave., Buena Vista, VA 24416. Their phone number is (540) 460-4103.

