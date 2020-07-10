Advertisement

Hot and humid today with a few storms as Fay moves north

By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Tropical storm Fay formed yesterday off the North Carolina coast making it the earliest “F” storm of the Atlantic season since July 21, 2005. The tropical storm will reserve the heaviest rain for New Jersey, Delaware, New York and western New England through the weekend. Locally, it will have little impact on our region. Our showers and storms today will primarily come from the west with an approaching frontal boundary. We remain hot and humid with highs in the 90s. We could even see some upper 90s to near 100 by midweek of next week. The weekend is looking hot with a mix of sun and clouds. We still have a chance for a few storms Saturday and a leftover storm on Sunday.

FRIDAY

As our tropical system departs to the north, our main influence will be several weak fronts that move in from the west on Friday and again on Sunday. This may offer a few scattered showers and storms, but nothing widespread is expected over the next 7 days. We also remain hot and muggy Friday with highs returning to the low 90s.

Scattered showers and storms will develop today.
Scattered showers and storms will develop today.(WDBJ)

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

No surprise, the weekend will be a hot and humid one with a few showers and storms on Saturday with a stray storm possible Sunday. Neither day will be a washout which means outdoor plans should be doable, just watch for a possible late-day storm along with highs in the low 90s. Any rainfall over the weekend would be less than a .50″ and spotty.

HOT WEATHER CONTINUES NEXT WEEK

There appears to be no major change in the hot weather pattern that we’ve been stuck in lately. It is summer, but we have certainly had our fair share of 90s. It looks like a string of 90 degree days will continue into next week as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead. This could mean some of the hottest days are actually ahead? Could we top the 95° hottest high of 2020 in Roanoke next week?

The heat continues to build in, especially next week.
The heat continues to build in, especially next week.(WDBJ)

