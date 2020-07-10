LewisGale creates hotline to help the recently uninsured

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) -

LewisGale Regional Health System has a new hotline to help recently unemployed people get health insurance coverage.

Many people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and with their jobs, they have lost health insurance. LewisGale employees said they wanted to do something to help. So they worked with HCA Virginia to set up a hotline, where anyone without health insurance can call with questions. LewisGale will work with these folks to help them secure temporary coverage while they are unemployed.

“The premise behind this program is to help guide folks and navigate through the very complex elements of health insurance, and a simple phone number that folks can call to get help,” Lance Jones, Market President for the LewisGale Health System, said.

You can reach the hotline at (833) 867-8771. It’s available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

