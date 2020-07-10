Advertisement

LewisGale creates hotline to help the recently uninsured

LewisGale Medical Center in Salem
LewisGale Medical Center in Salem(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) -

LewisGale Regional Health System has a new hotline to help recently unemployed people get health insurance coverage.

Many people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and with their jobs, they have lost health insurance. LewisGale employees said they wanted to do something to help. So they worked with HCA Virginia to set up a hotline, where anyone without health insurance can call with questions. LewisGale will work with these folks to help them secure temporary coverage while they are unemployed.

“The premise behind this program is to help guide folks and navigate through the very complex elements of health insurance, and a simple phone number that folks can call to get help,” Lance Jones, Market President for the LewisGale Health System, said.

You can reach the hotline at (833) 867-8771. It’s available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Many patients are continuing to avoid hospitals during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
A Carilion Cardiologist says these patients are afraid they will get infected with COVID-19 at hospitals and, in turn, are not getting the help they need.

News

UVA Health: research speeds up key cancer treatment for children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CJ Paschall
“Giving them that extra slot to maybe go for a walk or have this extra 20 minutes in the play room can really make their day,” says UVA Health Pediatric Nurse Nina Simmons

News

Two UVA football players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Shiers
UVA athletics sports medicine administered 110 tests since the players returned to Grounds on July 5, and they were processed by the UVA Health System clinical laboratory.

Forecast

July 10 - Weekend Outlook

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Latest News

News

Big rig crash on I-81 in Wythe County backs up traffic

Updated: 2 hours ago
I-81 is closed in both directions because of the crash involving a big rig two miles south of the junction with Exit 60-Rural Retreat.

Coronavirus

Virginia Dept. of Health adds contact tracing data to COVID-19 webpage

Updated: 2 hours ago
The data will be updated every Friday.

Sports

Washington and Lee will not compete in fall semester athletics

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The Generals’ football, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball teams will not contest a schedule or play any games in 2020.

Coronavirus

Eats Natural Foods in Blacksburg closed until Sunday after employee diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Store management said it will respond to results from all pending tests and future tests, following recommendations from the health department and the CDC.

News

Texas woman cited for bringing loaded gun to Richmond International Airport

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WWBT Newsroom
The handgun was confiscated and the woman was cited on a weapons charge

News

Amtrak releases lowest fares of 2020 for Acela, Northeast Regional trains

Updated: 3 hours ago
Valid for Acela Business class seats and Northeast Regional Coach class only.