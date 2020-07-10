Advertisement

Lynchburg man in custody for malicious wounding

(Police Lights)
(Police Lights)(MGN)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in the hospital following an altercation that resulted in a gunshot wound.

At 10:06 a.m. Lynchburg police officers responded to a fight in progress on Fifth Street near Madison Street.

According to a press release, officers separated the two men fighting and discovered one had a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where his injury was determined to be non-life-threatening.

Steven Smith, 28, was charged with reckless handling and possession of a stolen firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Lynchburg Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 434-455-6116 or enter a tip online here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Art fosters a COVID connection

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Art can offer an escape, or a moment of reflection during challenging times. That's the hope of one local artist and the health department employees who have made a special connection.

News

VDOT seeks input on Appalachian Trail bridge in Roanoke County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The Virginia Department of Transportation wants your help, as it plans a new pedestrian bridge across Route 311 in Roanoke County. VDOT has released a new 3-D rendering of the project, that will carry the Appalachian Trail over the highway. Planners are asking for comments, including input on the stairs that will come down into the parking lot.

News

Making COVID connections through art

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Plans for 311 Pedestrian Bridge

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

Wythe County Deputy Shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

COVID-19 Changes Hotel and Leisure Industry

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Court documents provide insight on Wythe County shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Delk’s wife Kristina filed an Emergency Protective Order of Family Abuse early Wednesday morning after she said he fired one round of a semi-automatic pistol in his bedroom prior to police arriving on the scene.

News

A Special Connection with Charlie Daniels

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Franklin County Schools Superintendent lays out school plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Some students will come into school Mondays and Tuesdays, and others will come in just on Thursdays and Fridays.

News

Victim in Roanoke City Shooting Identified

Updated: 5 hours ago