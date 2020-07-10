Lynchburg man in custody for malicious wounding

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in the hospital following an altercation that resulted in a gunshot wound.

At 10:06 a.m. Lynchburg police officers responded to a fight in progress on Fifth Street near Madison Street.

According to a press release, officers separated the two men fighting and discovered one had a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where his injury was determined to be non-life-threatening.

Steven Smith, 28, was charged with reckless handling and possession of a stolen firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Lynchburg Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 434-455-6116 or enter a tip online here.

