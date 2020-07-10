Mother, 2 children safe after getting lost on Wytheville trail

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people are safe in Wytheville after getting lost on a hiking trail Thursday.

Multiple agencies responded to Crystal Springs Park after a mother with two children texted her husband to say she was lost on the Boundary Trail.

Crews responded shortly after 7 p.m., found the family and exited the trail just before 9:30 p.m. None of the three hikers was injured.

Wytheville Fire and Rescue, along with Lead Mines Rescue, Speedwell Fire Department and the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office worked to locate the hikers. Virginia State Police were also available with helicopters if needed.

