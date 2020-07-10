Advertisement

Mother, 2 children safe after getting lost on Wytheville trail

Photo courtesy Wytheville Fire and Rescue.
Photo courtesy Wytheville Fire and Rescue.(Wytheville Fire and Rescue)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people are safe in Wytheville after getting lost on a hiking trail Thursday.

Multiple agencies responded to Crystal Springs Park after a mother with two children texted her husband to say she was lost on the Boundary Trail.

Crews responded shortly after 7 p.m., found the family and exited the trail just before 9:30 p.m. None of the three hikers was injured.

Wytheville Fire and Rescue, along with Lead Mines Rescue, Speedwell Fire Department and the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office worked to locate the hikers. Virginia State Police were also available with helicopters if needed.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hometown Eats-Good Karma

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Percentage of new COVID-19 cases steady in Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 68,931 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning. That’s up from 67,988 reported Thursday, a 943-case increase.

News

School board votes to ban Confederate flag imagery in Bedford County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Anne
The School Board voted in favor of changing the dress code in a 4-2 vote Thursday night.

News

Judge blocks removal of more Confederate statues in Richmond

Updated: 2 hours ago
Richmond is the former capital of the Confederacy.

Latest News

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 10, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Good Karma Food on the Move in Buena Vista

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
If your searching for home cooking that won’t break the bank, you’ve got to check out Good Karma Food on the Move in Buena Vista.

News

New court documents reveal events leading to 20-hour Roanoke standoff

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Updates to a 20-hour police standoff in Roanoke.

Forecast

Friday, July 10, Morning FastCast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Our hot and humid weather continues with scattered afternoon storms.

News

Botetourt “reopening the discussion” on school plan after parent outcry

Updated: 10 hours ago
The school board approved its plan for fall 2020 last month. Many parents were less than thrilled.

News

Lynchburg man in custody after shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
A man is in the hospital following an altercation that resulted in a gunshot wound.