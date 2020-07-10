Advertisement

New court documents reveal events leading up to 20-hour Roanoke standoff

By Ashley Boles
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new document filed in Roanoke City Circuit Court reveals more details of the domestic violence that took place in Roanoke county, which led police to a 20-hour standoff.

This all took place on June 21. According to the document, 51-year old John Andrew Burch placed a 911 call from the 5200 block of Orchard Hill Drive. Burch told the 911 operator that he “may have hurt his girlfriend.”

When officers arrived, the document says they found a woman who was screaming, tied to the bed, restrained with tape and handcuffs. The document also says the woman, who we are not identifying, had bruising on her face, swollen wrists, blood in both nostrils and blood inside her mouth and ear canal. According to the victim, Burch sexually assaulted her, sodomized her and used a knife on her throat and breasts.

The document also alleges that according to the victim, Burch strangled her multiple times around her neck.

Burch was located by police at 2528 Edinburgh Drive in Roanoke. Officers tried to arrest Burch at 1 p.m. on the 21st, but he barricaded himself inside his home, with a gun. Police did not arrest him until 10:30 a.m. on June 22.

Burch is charged with two felonies for abduction of the victim and maliciously causing bodily injury to the victim with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or kill.

Burch’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 14, 2020 in Roanoke County General District Court.

WDBJ7 has followed this story extensively. You can view our previous coverage here.

