Percentage of new COVID-19 cases steady in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 68,931 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning. That’s up from 67,988 reported Thursday, a 943-case increase.

2,836 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 1,958 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,937 reported Thursday, and there have been 6,675 hospitalizations. 765,889 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 6.3% percent positive rate over the last week, the same as the percentage reported Thursday.

A resident of Bath County has been confirmed to have COVID-19. This is the county’s first case, and with this confirmation, COVID-19 has now been reported in every Virginia county and city.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.