School board votes to ban Confederate flag imagery in Bedford County

PHOTO: A Confederate Flag, (MGN)
By Ashley Anne
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -- The Bedford County School Board has decided to ban Confederate flag imagery in their schools.

The School Board voted in favor of changing the dress code in a 4-2 vote Thursday night.

The decision came after a photo went viral last year showing Jefferson Forest High School students holding up Confederate flags during their spirit week’s “Country Vs. Country Club” theme day.

The former dress code only banned “language or images that are offensive, profane, or vulgar,” but it will be updated to include the confederate symbol.

The Student’s Code of Conduct will now read:

Those who voted in favor were Georgia Hairston, Dr. John Hicks, Jason Johnson, and Dr. Susan Mele. Marcus Hill and Susan Kirby both voted against the revision. Martin Leamy was not present for the meeting.

You can watch the entire school board meeting here:

