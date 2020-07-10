Sheriff’s sergeant hit by gunfire thanks community for support

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wythe County Sheriff’s sergeant out of the hospital after being shot Tuesday night is thanking the community for its support.

Sgt. Chris Coleman and Deputy Charles Foster responded to a domestic call Tuesday night and were greeted by a man who shot at them. They returned fire. All three were hurt and have since been released from hospitals.

Ricky Delk faces charges for the shooting.

In a statement after being released from the hospital, Coleman said:

“My family and I are amazed and astonished by the outpouring of love and support from the community and beyond. There are no words to truly express how grateful we are. The generosity and compassion from our families, our Thin Blue Line family, friends, neighbors and even strangers is more than we could have ever imagined. For that, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. I have been able to rest and recover comfortably at home because of the blessings that have been provided to us.

“I also want to take a moment to thank those who took care of me that night. From my coworkers and the paramedics that got me safely to the hospital, to the doctors and nurses that provided my care, thank you will never be enough. It is because of you that I am at home recovering today.

“Despite the bad, there is still a tremendous amount of good in the world and for that we are thankful.”

(Photo and video courtesy Jessica Milby)

