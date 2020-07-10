Advertisement

Sheriff’s sergeant hit by gunfire thanks community for support

“Despite the bad, there is still a tremendous amount of good in the world and for that we are thankful.”
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wythe County Sheriff’s sergeant out of the hospital after being shot Tuesday night is thanking the community for its support.

Sgt. Chris Coleman and Deputy Charles Foster responded to a domestic call Tuesday night and were greeted by a man who shot at them. They returned fire. All three were hurt and have since been released from hospitals.

Ricky Delk faces charges for the shooting.

In a statement after being released from the hospital, Coleman said:

“My family and I are amazed and astonished by the outpouring of love and support from the community and beyond. There are no words to truly express how grateful we are. The generosity and compassion from our families, our Thin Blue Line family, friends, neighbors and even strangers is more than we could have ever imagined. For that, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. I have been able to rest and recover comfortably at home because of the blessings that have been provided to us.

“I also want to take a moment to thank those who took care of me that night. From my coworkers and the paramedics that got me safely to the hospital, to the doctors and nurses that provided my care, thank you will never be enough. It is because of you that I am at home recovering today.

“Despite the bad, there is still a tremendous amount of good in the world and for that we are thankful.”

Click here for other stories on this case.

(Photo and video courtesy Jessica Milby)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday July 10, Midday FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hot and humid weather continues with numerous thunderstorms this afternoon.

News

Mother, 2 children safe after getting lost on Wytheville trail

Updated: 2 hours ago
Three hikers were located after losing their way on a trail in Wytheville.

News

Hometown Eats-Good Karma

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

Percentage of new COVID-19 cases steady in Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 68,931 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning. That’s up from 67,988 reported Thursday, a 943-case increase.

Latest News

News

School board votes to ban Confederate flag imagery in Bedford County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Anne
The School Board voted in favor of changing the dress code in a 4-2 vote Thursday night.

News

Judge blocks removal of more Confederate statues in Richmond

Updated: 3 hours ago
Richmond is the former capital of the Confederacy.

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 10, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Good Karma Food on the Move in Buena Vista

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
If your searching for home cooking that won’t break the bank, you’ve got to check out Good Karma Food on the Move in Buena Vista.

News

New court documents reveal events leading to 20-hour Roanoke standoff

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Updates to a 20-hour police standoff in Roanoke.

Forecast

Friday, July 10, Morning FastCast

Updated: 8 hours ago
Our hot and humid weather continues with scattered afternoon storms.