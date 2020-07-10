Advertisement

Spontaneous combustion of overheated material led to 2019 fire at Radford Army Ammunition Plant

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0 )
(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0 )(NBC15)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The cause of a fire at Radford Army Ammunition Plant in June 2019 was overheated material that spontaneously ignited when it was exposed to air as the operator pulled it out of the mixer.

That’s according to a spokesperson for the plant, who said the operator sustained minor burns and three firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion. All were released from a hospital the same day.

In a public meeting hosted via Facebook Live, it was announced the plant has implemented operational and procedural changes to prevent this from happening again and further reduce risk to employees. Employee training has been tailored to recognize specific risk variables that contributed to the incident. Plant officials said if these conditions happen again, all operations are stopped, employees removed, and a response team is deployed.

Maintenance procedures were also modified to reduce risk of propellant heating and additional safety zones were implemented to increase employee protection.

The plant said, “Producing propellant is an inherently dangerous profession, and the health and safety of our workers is our top priority. No fires have occurred in this production area since these changes were implemented.”

The fire took place an hour into the first day of command by Lt. Col. Anthony, who made safety a priority at an announcement minutes before the fire broke out.

“Safety is our number one priority,” Kazor said shortly after the ceremony. “It always has been. It always will be. The workforce - without them, we can’t do what we do to meet our mission and safety is number one, will be foremost and always. It goes ahead of production and everything else.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

VT Carilion students help VDH with COVID-19 contact tracing

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
All of the school’s 160 students have or are currently working to complete online modules and a certification exam to join the Department of Health’s Medical Reserve Corps.

News

Sheriff’s sergeant hit by gunfire thanks community for support

Updated: 1 hours ago
The suspect in the shooting is out of a hospital and faces 17 charges.

Forecast

Friday July 10, Midday FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hot and humid weather continues with numerous thunderstorms this afternoon.

News

Mother, 2 children safe after getting lost on Wytheville trail

Updated: 4 hours ago
Three hikers were located after losing their way on a trail in Wytheville.

Latest News

News

Hometown Eats-Good Karma

Updated: 4 hours ago

Coronavirus

Percentage of new COVID-19 cases steady in Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 68,931 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning. That’s up from 67,988 reported Thursday, a 943-case increase.

News

School board votes to ban Confederate flag imagery in Bedford County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Anne
The School Board voted in favor of changing the dress code in a 4-2 vote Thursday night.

News

Judge blocks removal of more Confederate statues in Richmond

Updated: 5 hours ago
Richmond is the former capital of the Confederacy.

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 10, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Good Karma Food on the Move in Buena Vista

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
If your searching for home cooking that won’t break the bank, you’ve got to check out Good Karma Food on the Move in Buena Vista.