Two UVA football players test positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team had two student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 in its initial round of testing, the UVA Athletics Department announced on Friday.

UVA athletics sports medicine administered 110 tests since the players returned to Grounds on July 5, and they were processed by the UVA Health System clinical laboratory.

Neither of the student-athletes who tested positive have required hospitalization, and they are currently in self-quarantine.

Voluntary workouts begin on Friday, and the team will begin required activities on July 15.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia athletics department announced today (July 10) initial COVID-19 testing results for the football student-athletes who returned to Grounds starting on July 5.

A total of 110 student-athletes were tested and two came back with positive tests for COVID-19. UVA athletics sports medicine administered the tests that were processed by the UVA Health System clinical laboratory. All positive tests were reported to the Thomas Jefferson Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.

None of the student-athletes who tested positive have required hospitalization.

All testing and results took place before the returning student-athletes started voluntary workouts today. Earlier this week, in addition to COVID-19 testing, student-athletes underwent physical examinations and cardiac testing.

The individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were notified according to local health guidelines as a means to trace contacts. Those individuals will self-isolate for at least 10 days, or until symptoms are gone plus three days fever free (whichever is longer) and be medically evaluated until they have been cleared to resume daily sports functions. They will also undergo cardiac screening once cleared to resume daily sports functions.

Known close contacts of those who test positive will also be asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in daily sports functions during that time.

Virginia football student-athletes are scheduled to start required activities (up to eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning, film review) July 15.

Virginia will provide periodic updates on testing of student-athletes prior to the start of fall athletics seasons.

