Advertisement

Two UVA football players test positive for COVID-19

UVA athletics sports medicine administered 110 tests since the players returned to Grounds on July 5, and they were processed by the UVA Health System clinical laboratory.
UVA athletics sports medicine administered 110 tests since the players returned to Grounds on July 5, and they were processed by the UVA Health System clinical laboratory.
UVA athletics sports medicine administered 110 tests since the players returned to Grounds on July 5, and they were processed by the UVA Health System clinical laboratory.(WVIR/Gray TV)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team had two student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 in its initial round of testing, the UVA Athletics Department announced on Friday.

UVA athletics sports medicine administered 110 tests since the players returned to Grounds on July 5, and they were processed by the UVA Health System clinical laboratory.

Neither of the student-athletes who tested positive have required hospitalization, and they are currently in self-quarantine.

Voluntary workouts begin on Friday, and the team will begin required activities on July 15.

UVA Athletics Media Release:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia athletics department announced today (July 10) initial COVID-19 testing results for the football student-athletes who returned to Grounds starting on July 5.

A total of 110 student-athletes were tested and two came back with positive tests for COVID-19. UVA athletics sports medicine administered the tests that were processed by the UVA Health System clinical laboratory. All positive tests were reported to the Thomas Jefferson Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.

None of the student-athletes who tested positive have required hospitalization.

All testing and results took place before the returning student-athletes started voluntary workouts today. Earlier this week, in addition to COVID-19 testing, student-athletes underwent physical examinations and cardiac testing.

The individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were notified according to local health guidelines as a means to trace contacts. Those individuals will self-isolate for at least 10 days, or until symptoms are gone plus three days fever free (whichever is longer) and be medically evaluated until they have been cleared to resume daily sports functions. They will also undergo cardiac screening once cleared to resume daily sports functions.

Known close contacts of those who test positive will also be asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in daily sports functions during that time.

Virginia football student-athletes are scheduled to start required activities (up to eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning, film review) July 15.

Virginia will provide periodic updates on testing of student-athletes prior to the start of fall athletics seasons.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Big rig crash on I-81 in Wythe County backs up traffic

Updated: 44 minutes ago
I-81 is closed in both directions because of the crash involving a big rig two miles south of the junction with Exit 60-Rural Retreat.

Coronavirus

Virginia Dept. of Health adds contact tracing data to COVID-19 webpage

Updated: 1 hour ago
The data will be updated every Friday.

Sports

Washington and Lee will not compete in fall semester athletics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The Generals’ football, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball teams will not contest a schedule or play any games in 2020.

Coronavirus

Eats Natural Foods in Blacksburg closed until Sunday after employee diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Store management said it will respond to results from all pending tests and future tests, following recommendations from the health department and the CDC.

Latest News

News

Texas woman cited for bringing loaded gun to Richmond International Airport

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WWBT Newsroom
The handgun was confiscated and the woman was cited on a weapons charge

News

Amtrak releases lowest fares of 2020 for Acela, Northeast Regional trains

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valid for Acela Business class seats and Northeast Regional Coach class only.

News

Goats hired to clean up Virginia Governor’s Mansion grounds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Henry Graff
Northam says the four-legged friends from RVA Goats and Honey are clearing out plant species like English Ivy, Virginia Creeper, and Poison Ivy. The area is too steep for machines or humans to do the work.

News

Falwell supports move to rename Lynchburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Hill City was named after its Quaker founder, John Lynch

News

Danville Public School Board announces superintendent search

Updated: 2 hours ago
The school board will hold a public meeting on July 28.

Coronavirus

VT Carilion students help VDH with COVID-19 contact tracing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
All of the school’s 160 students have or are currently working to complete online modules and a certification exam to join the Department of Health’s Medical Reserve Corps.