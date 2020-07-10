University of Lynchburg makes thousands of masks ahead of fall semester

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Lynchburg aims to make 10,000 masks by August 1.

They say the effort is to help maintain the health of the university.

The masks will be given to students, faculty and staff.

They’re making them using cloth and say the masks are two layers each.

They credit the community with helping be a part of the effort.

“The main thing is that we’re keeping our campus safe, and that the community thinks that’s so important to do that they’re willing to spend their time literally making thousands of masks,” said Alison Morrison-Shetlar, University of Lynchburg president-elect.

The university will enforce a mask mandate in their fall semester.

