VDOT seeks input on Appalachian Trail bridge in Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation wants your help, as it plans a new pedestrian bridge across route 311 in Roanoke County.

VDOT has released a new 3-D rendering of the project, that will carry the Appalachian Trail over the highway.

Planners are asking for comments, including input on the stairs that will come down into the parking lot.

“We have a question in our online comment form asking folks if they would rather see concrete stairs or metal stairs,” said VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond, " so we have renderings available to show what those could look like.”

People who are interested in the project can learn more on the VDOT website, and file an online comment through July 18th.

Construction is now scheduled to start in the fall of 2024.

