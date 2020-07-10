Advertisement

VDOT seeks input on Appalachian Trail bridge in Roanoke County

VDOT seeks input on Appalachian Trail bridge over Route 311 in Roanoke County
VDOT seeks input on Appalachian Trail bridge over Route 311 in Roanoke County(VDOT)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation wants your help, as it plans a new pedestrian bridge across route 311 in Roanoke County.

VDOT has released a new 3-D rendering of the project, that will carry the Appalachian Trail over the highway.

Planners are asking for comments, including input on the stairs that will come down into the parking lot.

“We have a question in our online comment form asking folks if they would rather see concrete stairs or metal stairs,” said VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond, " so we have renderings available to show what those could look like.”

People who are interested in the project can learn more on the VDOT website, and file an online comment through July 18th.

In Design: Appalachian Trail Bridge Over Route 311 in Roanoke County

Construction is now scheduled to start in the fall of 2024.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Art fosters a COVID connection

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Art can offer an escape, or a moment of reflection during challenging times. That's the hope of one local artist and the health department employees who have made a special connection.

News

Making COVID connections through art

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Plans for 311 Pedestrian Bridge

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Wythe County Deputy Shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

COVID-19 Changes Hotel and Leisure Industry

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Court documents provide insight on Wythe County shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Delk’s wife Kristina filed an Emergency Protective Order of Family Abuse early Wednesday morning after she said he fired one round of a semi-automatic pistol in his bedroom prior to police arriving on the scene.

News

A Special Connection with Charlie Daniels

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Franklin County Schools Superintendent lays out school plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Some students will come into school Mondays and Tuesdays, and others will come in just on Thursdays and Fridays.

News

Victim in Roanoke City Shooting Identified

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Science Museum of Western Virginia will hold their first-ever Sidewalk Social

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
You can pick up free educational supplies!