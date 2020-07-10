Virginia Dept. of Health adds contact tracing data to COVID-19 webpage

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) -The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has begun reporting information related to COVID-19 contact tracing efforts.

Contact tracing involves finding people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and providing guidance to prevent them from spreading it.

Information related to contact tracing can be found on the COVID-19 Data Insights webpage, located here. The contact tracing data now available includes the following:

Percent of cases (individuals diagnosed with COVID-19) reached within 24 hours

Number of contacts of cases who are undergoing public health monitoring

Of the contacts reached, the percent who were contacted within 24 hours

Percent of contacts that were unable to be reached or have yet to be reached

A seven-day average will be provided in the “Percent of cases reached within 24 hours” category.

The Virginia Department of Health says it is now able to report these data due to a new data management system that was recently implemented. The data will be updated every Friday.

VDH has 1,200 contact tracers across 35 health districts, which represents represents a ratio of 15 contact tracers per 100,000 people.

