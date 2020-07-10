Advertisement

VT Carilion students help VDH with COVID-19 contact tracing

WDBJ7 Photo.
WDBJ7 Photo.(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, medical students at Virginia Tech Carilion are doing their part to help the Roanoke Valley community and beyond.

“It’s really an incredible and timely way that Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine is giving back to the community, and really the students are the ones giving back,” said Dave Trinkle, Assoc. Dean for Community and Culture.

All the school’s 160 students have, or are working to complete, online modules and a certification exam to join the Department of Health’s Medical Reserve Corps.

“The MRC is a team of ready-to-go people that have been vetted, they’re qualified, and they’re ready to go if there’s an emergency,” said Trinkle.

By joining the Corps., they become certified to volunteer as contact tracers for the state.

As coronavirus testing increases across the state, so does the need for contact tracing, and VDH is looking for all the help it can get.

“It’s very important to identify people as early as possible and that’s what the students are going to be doing,” said Trinkle.

Once certified, students will be able to volunteer a week at a time, spending a few hours each day tracing up to a handful of cases.

“They’re going to be on the phone, they’re going to be trying to track down every contact that had contact with a known infection and get them tested,” said Trinkle.

