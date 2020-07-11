Advertisement

Graduating seniors share message of resilience

Graduation speakers share message of resilience
Graduation speakers share message of resilience(Melissa Meng)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - What would you say in a graduation speech?

Senator Tim Kaine asked Virginia high school seniors that question. And 50 responded.

Kaine said he felt a sense of loss for the Class of 2020 after graduation ceremonies were disrupted by COVID-19.

So he invited all graduating seniors to share their wisdom in his “Everybody’s the Graduation Speaker” video contest.”

“Even after all that has happened, I still have faith in us, Class of 2020,” Blacksburg High School graduate Melissa Meng said in her video.

“It connects these students together that they’ve gone through this challenging time,” Kaine said. “Whether they were going through it in Salem or the Eastern Shore, they’ve all gone through something very unique.”

Kaine said he is pleased so many students recorded speeches, and says the videos have been viewed more than 300,000 times.

"Everybody's the Graduation Speaker" video contest

