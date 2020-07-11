Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — On Richmond’s Monument Avenue, a monument to Black tennis legend and civil rights activist Arthur Ashe interrupted the collection of towering statues honoring Confederate veterans. The Ashe statue seemed safe from defacement during recent protests over racism and police brutality, when protesters have covered Confederate statues with graffiti and pulled down a statue of Jefferson Davis. But after someone painted “White Lives Matter” on Ashe’s statue, city officials considered a request from Ashe’s family to temporarily remove the statue to protect it. Ashe's nephew said Friday that the request was a “contingency plan” and the statue isn’t going anywhere.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina recruit Tony Grimes says he plans to reclassify and graduate this summer so that he can join the Tar Heels for the upcoming season. Grimes announced his plan in a social-media post Friday. Grimes is the nation’s top-rated cornerback for the class of 2021 and the No. 7 recruit overall according to 247sports. He recently committed to the Tar Heels out of Virginia Beach, Virginia, in a huge recruiting win for Mack Brown’s staff.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, a conference of historically black colleges, is suspending all fall sports out of concern over the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference says several of its schools are located in states experiencing dramatic increases in new COVID-19 cases. It said the recent rise in cases has led to a pause in phased reopening plans in many of those states, resulting in uncertainty as to whether students will return to campus this fall at several CIAA institutions. The conference said it will explore the possibility of a modified schedule for football, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country next spring.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Caleb Williams, the No. 1 quarterback in the 247Sports Class of 2021 and ESPN’s No. 1 dual-threat quarterback for that class, has given Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley another top recruit at the position. He recently was named MVP of the Elite 11 camp. Riley has coached Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray and turned Jalen Hurts into a Heisman runner-up. Now, he is building a new tradition at Oklahoma: pulling top quarterbacks to Oklahoma from the high school ranks. Mayfield, Murray and Hurts started elsewhere. Spencer Rattler, the top prep quarterback in 2019, already is a Sooner.