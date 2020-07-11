Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration wants to restart federal executions this month, 17 years after the last one. Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship. The federal government has never been a prolific executioner, putting to death just a few hundred people since the 1700s. States, meanwhile, have executed more than 15,000 people. The vast majority of executions in recent decades have been by lethal injection. That's the only method authorized for federal executions.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Port of Virginia plans to replace two diesel-powered, ship-to-shore cranes and several gas-powered container tractors with electric versions using $14 million it will receive from the state. The money is part of the $93.6 million the state received from a federal settlement with Volkswagen that resolved allegations that the automaker violated the Clean Air Act by equipping thousands of diesel motor vehicles with software designed to cheat on federal emissions test. John Reinhart is the port’s CEO. He told the Virginian-Pilot Friday that "the port is trying to be holistic in its approach” to reducing emissions.

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm that brought heavy rain to mid-Atlantic states and southern New England has been downgraded for a second time Saturday morning. The National Hurricane Center says in its 5 a.m. advisory that Fay has weakened to a post-tropical cyclone. It was located about 30 miles south of Albany, New York. Fay had closed beaches and flooded shore towns after it made landfall as a tropical storm Friday afternoon in New Jersey. The forecast track put the system moving into western New England and then into southeastern Canada later Saturday and into Sunday. Forecasters again decreased expected rain totals to 1 to 2 inches.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — On Richmond’s Monument Avenue, a monument to Black tennis legend and civil rights activist Arthur Ashe interrupted the collection of towering statues honoring Confederate veterans. The Ashe statue seemed safe from defacement during recent protests over racism and police brutality, when protesters have covered Confederate statues with graffiti and pulled down a statue of Jefferson Davis. But after someone painted “White Lives Matter” on Ashe’s statue, city officials considered a request from Ashe’s family to temporarily remove the statue to protect it. Ashe's nephew said Friday that the request was a “contingency plan” and the statue isn’t going anywhere.