Lyric Theatre reopens for first time in nearly four months

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

On March 16, the Lyric Theatre closed its doors as many businesses were doing out of an abundance of caution as COVID-19 made its way to Blacksburg.

“People are the lifeblood of the theatre, and when they aren’t in the house it’s kind of a sad and lonely place, empty chairs are sad,” said Executive Director Susan Mattingly.

But those chairs won’t stay empty anymore. Now under Phase Three, the historic landmark of downtown Blacksburg is back at 25-percent capacity.

“We’re really excited to be able to open our doors again and be able to fulfill our mission,” Mattingly said. “As a not-for-profit, we’re not driven by the profit motive, but we’re here to serve and it’s hard to serve people as a venue when your doors are shut.”

The popcorn machine is back up and running, and now 100 of the 477 available seats are open to the public for movies and shows.

“We were excited when we found out it was reopening, because for me movies has probably hit me the hardest and I really miss going to the theaters,” said Lyric Theatre Member Holly Ross.

The balcony will stay closed to limit the spread of germs, bathrooms can only have three people at a time in them and you’ll have to wear a mask to enter the theatre. Once seated, you can take it off to enjoy your popcorn.

Ross said there’s nothing like the experience of watching a movie here. She has been a member for nearly a decade now.

“It helps to kind of put yourself into the movie when it’s so large and in front of you,” she said.

Even though you might not be ready to come back just yet, Mattingly said she wants you to know it will be a safe experience when you’re ready.

“For those who do feel comfortable and really feel the itch to get out and see a movie in that darkened, shared experience, we’re here for you,” she said.

The Lyric asks that you allow Tuesday nights for the high-risk population to still get a chance to come out and have that movie-going experience again.

Forest Gump is showing Friday through Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. and Monday at 10 a.m.

Next movie on deck is Blues Brothers. Mattingly said to look out for more livestreaming events in the coming weeks.

