Advertisement

Lyric Theatre reopens for first time in nearly four months

Blacksburg's historic Lyric Theatre is back open now that we are in Phase Three.
Blacksburg's historic Lyric Theatre is back open now that we are in Phase Three.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

 BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

On March 16, the Lyric Theatre closed its doors as many businesses were doing out of an abundance of caution as COVID-19 made its way to Blacksburg.

“People are the lifeblood of the theatre, and when they aren’t in the house it’s kind of a sad and lonely place, empty chairs are sad,” said Executive Director Susan Mattingly.

But those chairs won’t stay empty anymore. Now under Phase Three, the historic landmark of downtown Blacksburg is back at 25-percent capacity.

“We’re really excited to be able to open our doors again and be able to fulfill our mission,” Mattingly said. “As a not-for-profit, we’re not driven by the profit motive, but we’re here to serve and it’s hard to serve people as a venue when your doors are shut.”

The popcorn machine is back up and running, and now 100 of the 477 available seats are open to the public for movies and shows.

“We were excited when we found out it was reopening, because for me movies has probably hit me the hardest and I really miss going to the theaters,” said Lyric Theatre Member Holly Ross.

The balcony will stay closed to limit the spread of germs, bathrooms can only have three people at a time in them and you’ll have to wear a mask to enter the theatre. Once seated, you can take it off to enjoy your popcorn.

Ross said there’s nothing like the experience of watching a movie here. She has been a member for nearly a decade now.

“It helps to kind of put yourself into the movie when it’s so large and in front of you,” she said.

Even though you might not be ready to come back just yet, Mattingly said she wants you to know it will be a safe experience when you’re ready.

“For those who do feel comfortable and really feel the itch to get out and see a movie in that darkened, shared experience, we’re here for you,” she said.

The Lyric asks that you allow Tuesday nights for the high-risk population to still get a chance to come out and have that movie-going experience again.

Forest Gump is showing Friday through Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. and Monday at 10 a.m.

Next movie on deck is Blues Brothers. Mattingly said to look out for more livestreaming events in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Graduating seniors share message of resilience

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
What would you say in a graduation speech? Senator Tim Kaine asked high school seniors that question. And 50 responded, entering his "Everybody's the Graduation Speaker" video contest.

News

Thousands without power in Danville, Pittsylvania Co. following severe storm Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
It is estimated to be several hours before all power is restored

News

River’s Edge North park improvements nearing completion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Park improvements along Roanoke's Reserve Avenue are almost complete. The new parking area at River's Edge North opened last week. Other improvements include a new fountain and walkways. And although the athletic fields haven't opened yet, they could see limited use this fall.

News

LewisGale creates hotline to help the recently uninsured

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
LewisGale is working with these folks to help them secure temporary coverage while they are unemployed.

Latest News

News

Many patients are continuing to avoid hospitals during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
A Carilion Cardiologist says these patients are afraid they will get infected with COVID-19 at hospitals and, in turn, are not getting the help they need.

News

UVA Health: research speeds up key cancer treatment for children

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CJ Paschall
“Giving them that extra slot to maybe go for a walk or have this extra 20 minutes in the play room can really make their day,” says UVA Health Pediatric Nurse Nina Simmons

News

Two UVA football players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mike Shiers
UVA athletics sports medicine administered 110 tests since the players returned to Grounds on July 5, and they were processed by the UVA Health System clinical laboratory.

Forecast

July 10 - Weekend Outlook

Updated: 6 hours ago
|

News

One dead after big rig crash on I-81 in Wythe County

Updated: 6 hours ago
I-81 is closed in both directions because of the crash involving a big rig two miles south of the junction with Exit 60-Rural Retreat.

Coronavirus

Virginia Dept. of Health adds contact tracing data to COVID-19 webpage

Updated: 7 hours ago
The data will be updated every Friday.