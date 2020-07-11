Advertisement

’NRV Mask Makers’ Facebook Group helps lead to the creation of 10,000 masks

'NRV Mask Makers' Facebook Group creator Carol Davis shows off the masks she and others made
'NRV Mask Makers' Facebook Group creator Carol Davis shows off the masks she and others made(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

10,000 masks--that’s how many have been made, since one woman started an NRV Mask Makers Facebook Group in mid-March.

It all started back in March when Carol Davis from Blacksburg decided to share on Facebook a video tutorial on how to make a mask at home.

“And I just said, I’m interested in making some of these, I think maybe there’s going to be some shortages, maybe we as a community should start thinking about this, [I got] a huge amount of interest in that,” Davis, the Creator of the NRV Mask Makers Group, said.

So she created a separate Facebook Group called NRV Mask Makers. She quickly began researching effective mask patterns and materials and shared that info with the members.

“And so really in just about a month, we built kind of an army of local mask makers,” Davis said.

The idea is to get a mask to anyone who needs one. It’s safe to say the page has been successful--it has over 600 members and, just this week, Davis says her members have now officially made over 10,000 masks.

“It’s a huge amount of masks, and I think what has been most gratifying and surprising is, yes, initially there was a huge amount of interest, but people have really stuck with it,” Davis said.

Including one mask maker, Richard Hammer, who has been 3D printing them.

“Knowing the community can come together and solve a problem, that’s what Blacksburg and Christiansburg and the New River Valley has always done, we’re really good at finding that and articulating that, and knowing we can do that in this vein is spectacular,” Hammer said.

And members aren’t just making the masks. They’re also helping to donate and distribute materials.

“I think it’s been an opportunity for people to feel useful . . . And we celebrate when we reach milestones,” Holly Lesko, a member of the NRV Mask Makers Group who helps direct volunteers, said.

The group is certainly celebrating now.

“It just blew up and turned into this enormous community organization, that I think is going to be lasting even after this pandemic is over. We’ve really shown that we know how to come together and organize,” Davis said.

Davis said that members will continue to make masks as long as there is a need for them.

If you’re interested in getting involved, you can join the NRV Mask Makers Facebook Group for more information.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wythe County man charged after allegedly shooting wife

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Mrs. Tolbert was taken to Roanoke Carilion Hospital for treatment.

News

Wythe County accident along I-81 leaves driver in the hospital Saturday

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
No other injuries were reported

News

Three in hospital after Bedford Co. accident with partial ejection

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Crews responded around 11:30 in the morning to the 800 block of Burks Hill Road

News

“Rolling for Reform” Protest planned for Sunday in Roanoke

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Police Reform Protest planned for Ronaoke this weekend.

Latest News

News

Petition gains support for Virginia Board of Bar Examiners to accept diploma privilege

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
The Virginia Bar exam will be held on the 28th and 28th of July, in person, at the Berglund Center.

News

Comet ‘NEOWISE’ now also visible in the evenings

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
A newly-discovered comet known as C/2020 NEOWISE is now nearing its closest approach to Earth over the next week and visible to the naked eye, but you’ll have to get up early.

Coronavirus

VDH: 69,782 cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 1,962 deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
There are 1,962 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,958 reported Friday.

Forecast

Saturday July 11 AM FastCast

Updated: 11 hours ago
The heat and humidity continue through the weekend with the best chance of storms on Sunday.

Breaking

Roanoke Police investigate overnight shooting near Villa Heights Park

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Officers say one victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

News

Strong storms rip roof off Giles county motel

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts and Jen Cardone
Strong storms rip the roof off the Holiday Motor Lodge in Giles county.