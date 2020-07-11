Advertisement

River’s Edge North park improvements nearing completion

Park improvements along Reserve Avenue are nearing completion.
Park improvements along Reserve Avenue are nearing completion.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Park improvements along Roanoke’s Reserve Avenue are almost complete.

The new parking area at River’s Edge North opened last week, replacing a gravel lot.

Other improvements include a new fountain and walkways.

While the athletic fields haven’t opened yet, they could see some limited use this fall.

Donnie Underwood is the Planning and Development Administrator for the Roanoke City Department of Parks and Recreation.

“This time of year is the prime time for that Bermuda grass to grow and establish a really good solid root growth,” Underwood said Friday afternoon, “so we’re probably going to, early this fall, probably let folks play on it a little bit and see how it performs.”

Underwood said the fields drained well during recent heavy rain, and he expects they will perform well when they are ready for use.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

