Roanoke Police investigate overnight shooting near Villa Heights Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place just after 1:00 Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Prillaman Ave., near Villa Heights Park.

Officers on scene say one victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

At this time, police do not have any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news, stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

