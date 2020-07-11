“Rolling for Reform” Protest planned for Sunday in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A police reform protest is planned for this weekend in Roanoke, starting at Elmwood Park. Several hundred people have expressed interest in the event, which is different than others we’ve seen. This one is on wheels.

It’s called “Rolling for Reform” in an effort to engage the skate community of Roanoke as well as make it a family friendly, peaceful opportunity to continue the nationwide conversation.

“This time, they’re lasting, usually people get really fired up about stuff and then it fizzles out, and I think it’s important for it not to fizzle out. But in order to maintain momentum, we have to get creative, find new ways for people to be able to demonstrate, that they’re not getting bored with,” said event organizer, Kiesha Preston.

The event is set to start at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.