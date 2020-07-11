Strong storms rip roof off Giles county motel

PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Intense wind from severe storms ripped portions of the roof off the Holiday Motor Lodge in Giles county Friday night.

The storms moved through during the afternoon with estimated winds topping 58mph. No guests were reported injured during the storm although flying debris did damage several vehicles and knocked out power to the business and surrounding areas.

This is what happend 30 min. Ago Posted by Luiclle Byrum on Friday, July 10, 2020

Dozens of storms dotted the radar Friday prompting a handful of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with strong wind, downpours and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning. A strong storm in Collinsville sent limbs flying into Cindy Sarver’s yard, tearing up their summer oasis.

A severe storm send this tree flying into a backyard in Collinsville Friday. (Cindy Sarver)

For some, it was the first drop of rain for the month of July amid a heatwave that will last for another week. “Next week could be the hottest weather we’ve seen all year,” explains Chief meteorologist Brent Watts, as temperatures are expected to climb to the upper 90s. [Get your hometown forecast]

One of several severe storms to move through Rockbridge county Friday night. (DeAnna)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.