Thousands without power in Danville, Pittsylvania Co. following severe storm Friday

It is estimated to be a handful of hours before all power is back restored
Power outages
Power outages(Associated Press)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The southside was hit with power losses in the thousands Friday after a severe thunderstorm.

According to the City of Danville, both their city limits and Pittsylvania County are seeing widespread outages.

Danville Utilities estimates it will be a handful of hours before everyone has power restored.

