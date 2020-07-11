Thousands without power in Danville, Pittsylvania Co. following severe storm Friday
It is estimated to be a handful of hours before all power is back restored
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The southside was hit with power losses in the thousands Friday after a severe thunderstorm.
According to the City of Danville, both their city limits and Pittsylvania County are seeing widespread outages.
Danville Utilities estimates it will be a handful of hours before everyone has power restored.
