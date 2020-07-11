Three in hospital after Bedford Co. accident with partial ejection

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One victim is in serious condition after a car allegedly tried to elude police Saturday at a high speed and lost control on the Burks Hill off-ramp

According to the Bedford County Fire Department, crews responded around 11:30 in the morning to the 800 block of Burks Hill Road and found a car with heavy damage and multiple victims. One patient was taken to RMH with serious injuries after a partial ejection. Two others were taken to BMH for treatment of non-critical injuries.

The Bedford Fire Department, Bedford County Fire and Rescue, Virginia State Police, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Bedford Police Department all responded to the scene.

