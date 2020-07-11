Advertisement

Three in hospital after Bedford Co. accident with partial ejection

Crews responded around 11:30 in the morning to the 800 block of Burks Hill Road
Courtesy Bedford Fire Department(Bedford Fire Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One victim is in serious condition after a car allegedly tried to elude police Saturday at a high speed and lost control on the Burks Hill off-ramp

According to the Bedford County Fire Department, crews responded around 11:30 in the morning to the 800 block of Burks Hill Road and found a car with heavy damage and multiple victims. One patient was taken to RMH with serious injuries after a partial ejection. Two others were taken to BMH for treatment of non-critical injuries.

The Bedford Fire Department, Bedford County Fire and Rescue, Virginia State Police, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Bedford Police Department all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

