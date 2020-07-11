Advertisement

VDH: 69,782 cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 1,962 deaths

(WJHG)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 69,782 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Saturday morning. That’s up from 68,931 reported Friday, a 851-case increase.

2,819 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 1,962 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,958 reported Friday, and there have been 6,707 hospitalizations. 783,516 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 6.7% percent positive rate over the last week, up from 6.3% reported Friday.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Governor Northam plans a news conference with an update about COVID-19 in the commonwealth Tuesday, July 14 at 2 p.m. You can watch it live on wdbj7.com and WDBJ7′s Facebook page.

