Wythe County accident along I-81 leaves driver in the hospital Saturday
No other injuries were reported
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One victim was removed from their car and taken to the hospital Saturday following a crash that involved multiple other cars and a tractor-trailer along I-81 near the ramp for Exit 72.
According to the Wytheville Fire & Rescue Department, responding crews stabilized the car and freed the driver. No other injuries were reported
