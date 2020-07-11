Wythe County accident along I-81 leaves driver in the hospital Saturday

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One victim was removed from their car and taken to the hospital Saturday following a crash that involved multiple other cars and a tractor-trailer along I-81 near the ramp for Exit 72.

According to the Wytheville Fire & Rescue Department, responding crews stabilized the car and freed the driver. No other injuries were reported

