Wythe County Deputy tests positive for COVID-19
The patient had already been away from the office for a prior medical procedure
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Deputy with the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Major Anthony Cline.
No other member of the department is quarantining at this time due to the patient already being away from the office for a prior medical procedure.
