Wythe County man charged after allegedly shooting wife

Mrs. Tolbert was taken to Roanoke Carilion Hospital for treatment.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Joseph Tolbert was held without bond Saturday and taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail after allegedly shooting his wife at their home along Lone Ash Road in Barren Springs.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, a report of a domestic case brought officials to 357 Lone Ash Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. A minor had reported his father had shot his mother during an argument.

Wythe County Deputies and the Virginia State Police found Kelly Tolbert with a gunshot wound as she proceeded to tell them her husband had shot her with a shotgun. Joseph Tolbert was still at the scene and taken into custody. Mrs. Tolbert was taken to Roanoke Carilion Hospital for treatment.

Joseph Tolbert is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the commission of a felony, Possession of a Firearm by a violent convicted felon, Possession of Sch. 1 or 2 drug, and Possession of Sch. 1 or 2 drug while in possession of a firearm.

