Advertisement

80-year-old woman with cognitive impairment missing out of Moneta

She is driving a 2008 White Acura TSX Sedan with Virginia Registration, 19SD95 and could already have reached North Carolina.
Courtesy Virginia State Police
Courtesy Virginia State Police(Virginia State Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert, and is asking for the public’s help in finding Sonya Babiy Riche, 80 of Moneta, who was last seen Saturday around 2:30 in the afternoon at her home on her way to Cary, NC.

Riche is about 5 feet 2 inches and 148 pounds and was wearing brown pants with a blue sweater. She is driving a 2008 White Acura TSX Sedan with Virginia Registration, 19SD95 and could already have reached North Carolina.

She suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance is a credible threat to her health and safety. Please call 540-380-5700 with any helpful tips. More can be found at https://www.vasenioralert.com/ .

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Locals paint "End Racism Now" mural along Campbell Ave. SW in Roanoke

Updated: 1 hour ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Man found dead Sunday morning in Franklin Co. river

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
After unsuccessful search efforts Saturday night, operations were set to resume Sunday

News

Locals paint “End Racism Now” mural along Campbell Ave. SW in Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
WDBJ7′s Lindsay Cayne spoke with city Vice-Mayor, Joe Cobb, and City Council member, Trish White-Boyd, who both said the decision to approve this project was unanimous and immediate.

News

Overnight tractor trailer crash kills driver in Wythe Co.

Updated: 5 hours ago
According to State Police, it happened near mile marker 63 on Interstate-81 northbound just after 1 a.m.

Latest News

Coronavirus

VDH: 70,670 cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 1,966 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tests surpass 800,000 mark

News

Every county, city in VA has now reported at least one positive case of COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Commonwealth has now seen a positive case of COVID-19 in each of its counties and cities.

News

Wythe County Deputy tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The patient had already been away from the office for a prior medical procedure

News

’NRV Mask Makers’ Facebook Group helps lead to the creation of 10,000 masks

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The group helps provide materials and instructions for people to make masks from home.

News

Wythe County man charged after allegedly shooting wife

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Mrs. Tolbert was taken to Roanoke Carilion Hospital for treatment.

News

Wythe County accident along I-81 leaves driver in the hospital Saturday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
No other injuries were reported