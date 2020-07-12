Every county, city in VA has now reported at least one positive case of COVID-19

(WDBJ) - According to the Virginia Department of Health, a resident of Bath County became the county’s first positive case of the coronavirus as of July 10.

The Commonwealth has now seen a positive case of COVID-19 in each of its counties and cities.

More about the state’s coronavirus efforts can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/ .

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.