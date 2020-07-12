Folks paint “End Racism Now’ Mural on Campbell Avenue

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Roanoke is adding color and a strong message to its city streets.

Tons of people gathered along Campbell Avenue Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to paint a mural on the road that says, “End Racism Now.”

“To see that people can band together, we can all come together and really work towards a common goal, that is what is so important to me,” Alyasa Jones, an Organizer of the Mural Painting, said.

A goal that matches what the mural says: to “End Racism Now”

Alyasa Jones is part of the Urban Arts Project--the group that organized this mural painting on Campbell Avenue. She says she hopes this mural will spark real change in the community.

“Everyone in the community will come together and really start to talk through what needs to change, what we feel like needs to be done to really bring together all marginalized communities,” Jones said.

This mural wouldn’t have been possible without the city’s approval, and every member was on board.

“Well because we’re in full support of their statement. It’s going to say, end racism, and that’s what we want, we want to end racism, and to have a mural on one of our main city streets to represent that is wonderful,” Trish White Boyd, Councilwoman for Roanoke City, said.

“This is a kind of message that is not only impactful today as it’s being created, but the impact has more far-reaching affects that I think will be really beneficial to our city,” Roanoke Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb said.

So, with the support from the city, community members and artists braved the heat Sunday with buckets of paint and blasting music, ready to inject more energy into Roanoke.

“The arts have a way of bringing people together to wrestle with these questions in ways that so many other things can’t,” Cobb said.

One artist, Jordan Fitzgerald, came all the way from Charlotte to help out.

“Anywhere in America, but especially here, there’s no room for racism, so I grew up here, I’m biracial, I grew up in an interracial family, so to me, it’s just always been so diverse,” she said.

This mural helping to represent that diversity--each letter telling a different story.

City Council Members say the mural is here to stay, and the city plans to touch it up as it wares down over time.

On Monday, July 13th, Campbell Avenue between 2nd and 3rd Streets will remain closed to let the paint dry.

