Locals paint “End Racism Now” mural along Campbell Ave. SW in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The area around the intersection of Campbell Avenue SW and 3rd St. SW. in Downtown Roanoke is closed Sunday while locals complete an “End Racism Now” mural recently approved by City Council.

WDBJ7′s Lindsay Cayne spoke with city Vice-Mayor, Joe Cobb, and City Council member, Trish White-Boyd, who both said the decision to approve this project was unanimous and immediate.

The road is expected to open back up Monday morning, or as soon as the mural paint dries and the plan is for the mural to be permanent.

Painters came from all over Sunday to “spread a message of love,” said one participant who traveled to Downtown Roanoke from Charlotte, NC for the effort.

Each tent of painters Sunday worked on separate pieces of a larger image that would eventually be formed from all the areas being put together.

