Man found dead Sunday morning in Franklin Co. river

WIRTZ, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a 26-year-old man from Hardy, VA was found early Sunday morning by a fisherman in Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, crews received a call Saturday night reporting a victim in distress in the 5000 block of Brooks Mill Road and conducting search efforts within the area. After an unsuccessful night, the operations were set to resume during daylight hours Sunday morning.

The body of Charles Jacob King was found in the early hours of the day after Franklin County deputies and Public Safety responded to a 911 call from a fisherman in the area.

No foul play is expected. Officials are still looking into the case and ask anyone with information to please call 540-483-3000.

