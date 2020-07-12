Advertisement

NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky

The victory was the first by a series rookie since Chris Buescher at Pocono on Aug. 1, 2016.
Cole Custer wins at Kentucky.
Cole Custer wins at Kentucky.(NASCAR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Cole Custer became the first rookie winner in the NASCAR Cup Series in nearly four years, surging to the lead in a four-wide, final-lap scramble Sunday at Kentucky Speedway.

Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. were dueling side by side for the lead on the final restart when Custer — with a push from Matt DiBenedetto on the outside in the backstretch — made his move in the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. As the leaders bunched in Turn 1, Custer slid ahead and outlasted Truex’s Toyota.

The victory was the first by a series rookie since Chris Buescher at Pocono on Aug. 1, 2016.

Making his 20th series start, the 22-year-old Custer celebrated with a frontstretch burnout as his crew happily ran to greet him. DiBenedetto was third, and Harvick fourth.

Latest News

News

Early morning shooting Sunday along Market St. SE in downtown Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
An undisclosed amount of property damage was susatained

News

Locals paint "End Racism Now" mural along Campbell Ave. SW in Roanoke

Updated: 5 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Found: 80-year-old woman with cognitive impairment missing out of Moneta

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
She is driving a 2008 White Acura TSX Sedan with Virginia Registration, 19SD95 and could already have reached North Carolina.

News

Man found dead Sunday morning in Franklin Co. river

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
After unsuccessful search efforts Saturday night, operations were set to resume Sunday

Latest News

News

Locals paint “End Racism Now” mural along Campbell Ave. SW in Roanoke

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
WDBJ7′s Lindsay Cayne spoke with city Vice-Mayor, Joe Cobb, and City Council member, Trish White-Boyd, who both said the decision to approve this project was unanimous and immediate.

News

Overnight tractor trailer crash kills driver in Wythe Co.

Updated: 9 hours ago
According to State Police, it happened near mile marker 63 on Interstate-81 northbound just after 1 a.m.

Coronavirus

VDH: 70,670 cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 1,966 deaths

Updated: 10 hours ago
Tests surpass 800,000 mark

News

Every county, city in VA has now reported at least one positive case of COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Commonwealth has now seen a positive case of COVID-19 in each of its counties and cities.

News

Wythe County Deputy tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The patient had already been away from the office for a prior medical procedure

News

’NRV Mask Makers’ Facebook Group helps lead to the creation of 10,000 masks

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The group helps provide materials and instructions for people to make masks from home.