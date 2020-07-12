Overnight tractor trailer crash kills driver in Wythe Co.

WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a tractor-trailer is dead after running off the side of the side of the road in Wythe County early Sunday morning.

According to State Police, it happened near mile marker 63 on Interstate-81 northbound just after 1 a.m.

The truck hit a guardrail and bridge before flipping over the bridge and catching fire, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.

