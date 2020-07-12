People protest on wheels Sunday for police reform

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

In Roanoke, folks rolled for police reform Sunday afternoon. They came out to Elmwood Park at 2 p.m. on scooters, skateboards and bikes to wheel through the city in protest of police brutality.

The protest was called “Rolling for Reform,” and it was a chance for the skate community to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We’re all in this together, we’re supporting one another, we’re a diverse community here in Roanoke so we find it imperative to get the word out to end racism and support one another,” Iris Park, Organizer for Rolling for Reform, said.

The group ended their protest at the Flying Panther Skate Shop to skate and hangout.

